To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin, in his Sept. 24 column mostly on COVID-19, reminds us that he’s our leading local purveyor of disinformation. In this case seemingly to minimize the Trump administration’s pandemic leadership failure.
He lampoons an early prediction of 2.2 million U.S. deaths from the coronavirus and dismisses our 200,000 actual deaths so far as, what, no big deal? Because more than 90 percent were associated with co-morbidities, the dead were all about to kick off anyway?
If you have a relative or friend among them, how do you feel about that?
In any case, this is utterly untrue. As we know, thanks to modern medicine millions of Americans live reasonably normal lives with diabetes, heart disease and chronic respiratory ailments like asthma — until something like COVID-19 hits them. The real point is, without the rampant virus, they’d still be alive.
And by the way, some of the co-morbidities associated with COVID-19 deaths, like pneumonia, were actually caused by COVID-19.
McLaughlin treats an early prediction by the British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson of 2.2 million U.S. deaths facetiously. “Whoops! He got it wrong.”
But that was a worst-case estimate “in the unlikely absence of any control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behavior,” Ferguson’s influential paper said March 16. His paper helped prompt major mitigation actions worldwide that reduced the virus’ impact.
Six months on, the United States still has the world’s highest number of COVID-19 deaths, with a death rate per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University, 2.5 times that of neighboring Canada and 5.5 times that of Germany, among others.
Why?
Robert Gillette
Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.