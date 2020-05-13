To the editor:
Recently a resident of the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct asked the Commissioners why the KLP didn’t have a Planning Board like other municipalities, precincts and village districts with zoning ordinances in New Hampshire and whether by not having one, amendments to the KLP zoning ordinance could be made or not.
It was a good question and we asked our legal counsel and the NH Municipal Association to research it, beginning with the enabling legislation passed by the NH Legislature in 1957 which authorized the KLP to enact a zoning ordinance and then all subsequent actions by the legislature addressing zoning, and all amendments to the KLP zoning ordinance over the past 62 years.
What we found was that the NH Legislature did pass a law in 1983 which required planning boards to hold public hearings prior to proposed zoning ordinance amendments being placed on the warrant for a vote. In the KLP, these public hearings have been held by the Commissioners. For this reason, legal counsel has determined that the amendments currently on the Warrant for the 2020 Annual Meeting are null and void because they did not undergo a planning board public hearing and a planning board did not recommend them to be voted on at the Annual Meeting.
The N.H. Legislature passed a law in 1988 which states, that any claim that municipal legislation is invalid for failure to follow a statutory enactment procedure must be brought within five years, or else the municipal legislation is deemed to be in compliance.
We’ve concluded, based on this law, that any amendments passed by the KLP during the past five years are null and void. The zoning amendments made in the previous five years were approved by voters in 2017, which included a requirement that all dumpsters must meet set-back requirements and be fenced in, as well as two other technical amendments. These will have to be reconsidered by the voters at a subsequent Annual Meeting after the KLP establishes a Planning Board and it has acted on them.
As a result, at our Annual Meeting in June, the only binding votes that will be made by KLP voters will be to elect or re-elect KLP officers and pass a budget.
In regard to the numerous inquiries we’ve received from KLP residents about allowing absentee ballots, we are working with the NH Attorney General’s Office to determine a means to allow voters to use absentee ballots.
Currently, we cannot issue absentee ballots since the KLP is still a traditional town meeting and we don’t use an official ballot system, unlike the Towns of Conway and Bartlett. We hope to hear from the AG’s office soon on a path forward to allow absentee ballots.
Rick Jenkinson, Lynn Lyman,
Joe DiFiore
Kearsarge Lighting Precinct Board of Commissioners
