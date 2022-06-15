I had an interaction with some young students in our area the other day which shows, at least for some, that there is a great future for our younger generation.
I went to the Bartlett library a few days ago in late afternoon during which time there was a book sale for the students. I sat in my little cubby hole reading, when all of a sudden came this marvelous, foot-tapping melodious music. It sounded like a good CD recording, but I didn’t think the school had such a good sound system.
When the music ended, I heard the librarian clap. I wondered, why clap for a CD?
I looked around the corner. It wasn’t a CD but a string trio of young students. I went to talk with them. The young lady had a guitar and went to Kennett High School. A lad in eighth grade in Bartlett had a banjo. Another boy had a violin and was from Jackson.
I congratulated them on their playing. They had been playing together a few years and practice together. The young violin player had been playing a few years, and I told him I didn’t hear a single squeak that one often does from beginners. Also, I didn’t hear a single dissonant tone caused by not being in sync.
My wife and I once visited Prince Edward Island, Canada, and at the visitor center they had music one could listen to. The pieces the students were playing sounded identical to the PEI music. My daughter said it was probably Acadian style.
I don’t know why the youngsters were, but their wonderful, well-played music made my day. I don’t know if the various music departments in our local schools foster and support such groups. I hope so.
That trio is fortunate to be part of an activity that can give them pleasure well into their adulthood.
Thank you, you trio, for a most enjoyable time of good old foot-stamping, well-played music.
