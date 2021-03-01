To the editor:
Martha Eldridge is a lifelong resident whose roots runs as deep as they go. She
knows the town, and knows the people. She has the knowledge, and most importantly she has the temperament to continue to be an excellent member of the board.
Martha will listen to everybody, and then make a decision that will always be with the best interest of the town at heart. Please join me in voting to re-elect Martha Eldridge to the Ossipee Board of Selectmen.
Richard H. Morgan
Ossipee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.