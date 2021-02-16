To the editor:
Several years ago, there was a public outcry regarding losing an 18th-century structure to make room for an auto parts store that easily passed the ordinances. Now we are in a similar situation, about to lose the second-oldest home in Conway to an oil and gas company.
For those of you who care about historic structures, and the impact their presence has has on our community, these are large, irretrievable losses.
At the Conway Planning Board meeting Thursday night, it quickly became clear that most members opposed the monstrous proposed Intervale hotel, but had to draw largely on the master plan of the town, rather than specific ordinances to make their case. That puts them in an awkward legal position.
If we are to make positive changes in our growth, we need to support our local planning boards by creating the ordinances they can use to make the best decisions for our future. We cannot simply make emotional responses.
Since we cannot legally stop the destruction of the 1771 house in Center Conway, I am appealing to Eastern Propane to show goodwill to the town by repurposing it or salvaging as much as possible. If you have seen the McDonald’s restaurant in Freeport tucked into an existing structure, you know what I mean.
I challenge Eastern Propane: Do you really want to be remembered as the company who destroyed this historical landmark or the one who saved it?
For the Intervale hotel project, to echo the planning board’s words, I hope you squash it.
Richard Anderson, Ph.D.
Jackson
