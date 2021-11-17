To the editor:
The Bartlett Congregational Church has the very special honor of hosting the Rev. Pojen Lee for the holiday season.
Rev. Lee joins us from Washington, D.C., as a very special guest speaker to share his inspirational messages with the Mount Washington Valley community from now into the New Year. We warmly welcome you to listen to the Rev. Lee’s weekly inspirational and motivating series, "Truths of Christ."
Bartlett Congregational Church celebrates worship services each Sunday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Please join us this Sunday to worship with so many other neighbors and friends in our community. After the service, enjoy refreshments and community fellowship over coffee and cake. Don’t miss this truly inspirational experience. We welcome all.
Ray Hodgkins
Bartlett
