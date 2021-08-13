To the editor:
I vehemently oppose the message delivered and the display of vulgarity used by the current Chairman of the MWV Republican Committee at Monday night's SAU 9 school board meeting.
(1) Masks work, lockdowns do not.
(2) If schools require masks, as a mitigation measure to a global pandemic, you say "Thank You, for using every tool possible to keep our schools open for face-to-face learning. Our kids need this."
(3) Then you put on your mask, and go about your business.
That's it.
It is not an assault on your freedoms to be required to wear a mask when you are breathing on other people.
Just like smoking in public or drinking and driving; masks help prevent your decisions from affecting others.
Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
