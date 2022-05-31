Buying a home in the area has turned into a grueling punishment for locals, to-be-residents and workers. We walk the streets and have limited service due to the lack of workers. Why you ask? Many are packing up and leaving. They cannot find housing, whether to own or rent.
As I drove through the area scoping out where I want to make my fulltime home I felt stranded and angry similar to those who have been in the area longer. We are looking to relocate and become fulltime residents, working in healthcare serving our community members.
As I look up houses during my drive I find majority of these to be listed on Airbnb and more. Tell me how a hot-spot tourist town can survive without the support of our local workers.
As I comb through these rentals more, I come across hosts that have up to 36 active rentals. That's criminal. This has to stop. It has only worsened as the market is pushing out the the locals and to-be-locals to make room for property management agencies and vacation companies (I'm looking at you Vacasa).
Tell me when the town can take back the control, enforce a moratorium on Airbnb and make these rentals require a 30-day stay. Let's see then how quickly things flip and sell and open the community back to those who actually want to integrate and live in this beautiful area without worrying they may be without a home, upside down in a mortgage, or battling a bidding war with a company who doesn't respect the dollar bill that a hard local worker earns. Take Conway back.
