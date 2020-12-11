To the editor:
Many of us who live in a world of facts, reason and decency are distraught: We have grown very tired of being lied to by our Republican neighbors.
In supporting and parroting President Donald Trump’s lies, you show contempt toward your friends. This factory of falsehood is very damaging and you have severely compromised your status in our eyes. The Trump train of lies has now filed 55 election-related lawsuits based on lies, and across the board, our independent judiciary has laughed them out of court.
But you continue to repeat Trump’s falsehoods, and give him money. You are lying to your neighbors! How are we supposed to respect you and function together in a decent rule based society when your thoughts and actions are animated by lies?
The reasons you speak falsehood to us are perhaps three: (a) you are gullible and dumb, (b) you are too proud to correct yourself, or (c) you are a cynical liar like your leader.
I am losing my patience with you, and less and less do I feel generous enough to simply shrug your nonsense off as the ramblings of an uneducated fool. Nay, I think there is a level of dishonest cynicism here that the Republican base must confront.
At some point, you need to be accountable to yourself and your neighbors. Frankly, I feel embarrassed for you. If you want to be respected, behave with some honor. If you want to be marginalized, keep lying to us. Our patience with your lies and idiocy hangs from a dwindling number of actively fraying threads. Small-town reputations take generations to build, yet how easily you have sold yours in the course of a few months. We want to occupy a society with you, despite disagreements, but do not lie to us, please.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
