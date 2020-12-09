To the editor:
A pedagogical and personal note to my critics, for the benefit of my loving friends: Hurling personal insults at me has now developed into a silly cottage industry that contributes little to the overall enlightenment of the readership. The reasons I am loathed are very simple — with very few exceptions, I have the force of truth on my side, and am able to deliver reason in a manner highly embarrassing to you.
I do not target you so as to hurt you, but to use you as a slapstick whipping boy in order to inform and entertain the readership. You are a fool and a foil, not an objective, and the idea is to get folks to think.
Second, you detest my arrogant style. This too is an act insofar as I am reasonable and jovial by nature. A dear old lady in Eaton quipped: “We all agree with you but your shenanigans are so outrageous.” To which I said, “Yes, but when I speak, all will listen.” And they do, even governors.
Third, I can see that you are threatened by my words insofar as they often expose the idiocy you champion, and that you are deeply frustrated because it is nearly impossible to land a punch when you’re outgunned intellectually 10 to one. I can see that you are desperate to attack me, even if it amounts to charging a skilled Musketeer with a cornstalk.
In the end, the harsh words of a stranger do hurt so the effort was not entirely in vain, but equally, I see that you have exposed yourself to be a fool in the eyes of your neighbors. An object of pity in the company of the pitiful. As it were, not the first to be felled by the blade of my intellect.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
