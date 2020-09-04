To the editor:
Jim Salmon’s angry, caustic and nasty diatribe on President Donald Trump has numerous total false statements.
Allow me to pick just two to set the record straight for the left and everyone else misinformed by the fake news MSNBC.
First: “They are closing post offices, pulling out drop boxes and dismantling sorting machines before the November election,” implying Trump will dispute the election due to mail fraud.
From the USPS spokesperson Steve Doherty, “Many mailboxes are being repaired or replaced with newer ones and with declining letter volume we try to keep the system efficient. It is all routine maintenance.”
In fact between 2011-16 14,000 USPS mailboxes were removed and that would be during the Obama/Biden administration. Where was the outcry then?
“The USPS removes mailboxes that collects fewer than 25 pieces of mail a day.”
On July 26, 2011, USPS announced that it is considering closing 3,700 post offices over the next year. Hmm, that would be under the Obama/Biden administration also. The number closed this year is 509.
Needless to say, this entire process has been going on for a long time to try and make the USPS less wasteful and actually support themselves like the rest of the private sector has managed to do in spades.
Second: “The heavily redacted (now much less redacted) report also leads credence to the validity of the Steele dossier finding that Putin holds sexually compromising video of Trump.”
The entire Steele dossier was totally and thoroughly debunked by the Mueller report, IG report, Congressional reports and finally Steele’s primary sub-source during under-oath testimony. The sub-source testified that what he passed to Steele was “word of mouth and hearsay gotten from friends while drinking beer, while the most salacious Trump allegations have been made in jest.”
Folks, Trump is a serious germaphobe. Do you really believe the “pee pee” tape is true, that Trump allowed hookers to urinate on him. Give me a break.
Also, there is already a guilty plea from a government lawyer involved over this totally BS document that was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC.
The only Russian collusion involved here was between Hillary and the DNC financing the potential overthrow of Trump with this totally proven piece of crap called the Steele Report.
Peter Hill
North Conway
