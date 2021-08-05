To the editor:
I am responding to Franklin Stephenson's request to talk about "The Big Lie."
What can we say at this point that could make a Trumper even consider the possibility that their party has become a threat to our democracy, which was attacked despite “the most secure election in U.S. history” (Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf).
Even Trump's own hand-picked attorney general, Bill Barr, stated: "we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." In other words, democracy played out as it should. The minority of the population that is fighting against democracy may not like being called “domestic terrorists” or “insurrectionists”, yet what else to call those that participated in, or supported, an insurrection in which horrific mobs, after being egged on by an egomaniacal sore loser and his Big Lie, murdered a police officer in their attempts to overturn the election results?
Since the inauguration the nerves of those who support our democracy have been calmed somewhat by seeing that our country withstood this coup attempt, and by having a sane, presidential leader back in the White House. Presidential historians say that Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office have included an above-average number of major accomplishments.
Meanwhile, Trumpers continue to attack the political framework of the country. It seems apparent that the Republican Party is bound and determined to regain power even if it means fundamentally transforming America into a less democratic and more fascist country.
It is sad that so many have been suckered into believing "The Big Lie."
Peter Elsemore
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.