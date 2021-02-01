To the editor:
Donald Trump turned playing the victim card into a presidency. He garnered 70 million votes. Not enough to win the election, but enough to establish a business model. If anyone disagrees with you, shout "hoax, fake news, it's the cancel culture."
Taking up the charge now is Sen. Josh Hawley, FOX News host Maria Bartiromo, FOX ratings, and locally Tom McLaughlin.
He admits he has the right to express his opinion in a column and the editor has the right not to publish that or any submission, just as any cable outlet or social platform has the right to publish what they want. But if his column is spiked, it must be censorship. Hey, being a victim worked well for Trump. Why not play that card?
Paul Krause
Venice, Florida
(formerly Bartlett)
