I would like to thank everyone who has reached out to me during the past seven weeks. My abrupt termination as assistant director of nurses from Mountain View Community nursing home was beyond devastating. It has a been a humbling experience because of the support I have received from staff, residents, residents' families, physicians, clergy and the community.
This happened to me, but the ripple effect is widespread. At the commissioners meeting on Nov. 15, it was stated that this decision was "made by the administrator of MVC," and the commissioners present at the meeting said, they "didn't know any of the work they do or what it takes. We need to rely on what the (administrator) decides."
It was then said that "no other facility in the state of N.H. has two director of nurses. MVC has never had two directors. There has always been one director and one assistant, both with distinct and separate roles. It is concerning to me that a decision like this was made without accurate information or consulting the director, who oversees the entire nursing department.
For those of you who I have had the honor of caring for your loved ones, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have always poured my heart and soul in to what I do, hoping to give the elderly the quality of life they so deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.