A perusal of bills sponsored by Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) during the recently ended legislative session reveals a plethora of legislation in sync with the radical right Liberty Alliance and the Free State Project.
Here are just a few of the egregious bills sponsored by Cordelli. Cordelli played a key role in introducing HB 544, which would have regulated the propagation of divisive concepts. This would have ensured that students would not have learned about sexism or racism, or to take steps as to how to address them. The bill was tabled.
Rep Cordelli had his hands in creating HB 1015, a bill which would have directed schools to provide alternative content for course materials that parents found objectionable. This bill was voted inexpedient to legislate (the bill will not be acted on).
Finally, Cordeli was a sponsor of HB 1255, which was labeled the “Teacher Loyalty Oath.” This bill, also deemed to be inexpedient to legislate, stated that no teacher shall advocate communism, socialism or Marxism as a political doctrine, or any other theory which includes the overthrow of the U.S. in any state school. The prohibition would also have limited teaching that the U.S. was founded on racism.
The question for Cordelli is, will teachers be able to teach about the Jan. 6 insurrection intended to topple the U.S. government?
These bills all have one thing in common — the desire to end public education in New Hampshire as we know it. If you are a voter committed to excellence in public education, you will want to vote for another candidate for the state house.
