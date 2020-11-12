To the editor:
In a previous letter, I had said if the general election was going to set a record, let’s make it a doozie. I guess people were listening because it turned out to be a double doozie, setting records in Bartlett (as in most other towns) for total votes cast (2,218), record number of absentee voters (938) and a record number of new registrations (144).
Bartlett, again like most other towns, had a wonderful response from volunteers to work the polls, ranging from traffic control to greeters to ballot clerks to folks sanitizing the voting booths and voting markers, and others just being generally helpful in trying to make the voters’ experience a positive one.
We were very glad to have the able help of some high school students, organized by Nicole Lockhart. They could not have picked a more opportune time to delve into their first foray into the political world.
We are grateful to the Bartlett School Board for allowing us to use the gymnasium for the voting. The room allowed us to really spread out and practice social distancing while still providing a nice flow for the voters to check in, vote for the candidate of their choice, check out and exit with no contact with those entering. A special nod must go to the custodial staff of Greg Allen and Bruce for all their help.
Our sincere gratitude is certainly due all the 42 plus volunteers who so ably performed during the day, but I would be remiss if I did not give special thanks to the supervisors of the checklist (Gail Paine, Sheila Glines and Elaine Ryan), Mary Miller from the selectmen’s office and Administrative Assistant Lynn Jones.
However, there is one person who is the glue that binds and is the one that makes us all look good: Town Clerk Cheryl Nealley. Thank you, Cheryl, for all you do for the town.
In closing, I would like to invite all the yahoos from Washington, D.C., to come visit the towns in Mount Washington Valley to take some lessons in how people work together for a common goal.
Norman J. Head
Moderator
Bartlett
