To the editor:
I can not believe that a local is planning on building a large car wash next to Davis Park.
I hope that this plan is re-thought before the town is destroyed by car washes and oversized hotel chains.
I am glad the planning board pushed back, as this will be an eyesore, a cause of additional traffic, and further erode our natural beauty.
We should expect more from locals.
Noah Taylor
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.