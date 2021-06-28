To the editor:
I recently learned that U.S. Senate is working on some bills that would implement the ABC worker classification test as a way to determine who is, and who is not, eligible for unemployment, among other things. This same strict ABC test which was passed in California a couple of years ago turned out to be a disaster for independent contractors and to the local economy.
While I whole-heartedly support the effort to protect “gig” workers from being exploited or falling through cracks in the system, passing a one-size-fits-all test like this one is not the answer. The ABC test would leave thousands of independent contractors like myself without work, and in my case force me to retire earlier than I planned.
Under this requirement I would no longer be able to assist companies with their technology issues unless they hired me directly as their employee. I’ve already worked years as a direct employee for a large company and have no interest in going back to that model. At this stage of my career I enjoy working flexible hours with the ability to travel several times throughout the year.
I have supported Sen. Hassan and Sen. Shaheen in the past and hope they can find a way to pass their labor law reforms without including the ABC worker classification measure which may force me (and many other independent contractors) into early retirement.
Nathan Timbas
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.