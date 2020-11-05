To the editor:
I spent several months away from New Hampshire this summer and was very happy to return home to my farm in Tamworth on the banks of the Bearcamp River. In my absence, my wife, Hope, successfully managed the farm despite the dual challenges of a major drought as well as the state's shutdown in this time of the COVID-19 virus.
Thanks to our investment of labor and money into developing the farm's infrastructure: two high tunnels, extensive use of compost and organic mulches, crop rotation and cover crops, a zoned system of drip irrigation and spot use of plastic mulch alongside paper, organic mulches and use of hand tools to control weeds, Tanna Farm had a successful season in 2020!
None of this would have been possible without the support of our community. Labor on the farm was provided by friends working for a share in our CSA (Community Supported Agriculture), interns interested in learning about sustainable agriculture and other volunteers.
We are grateful for members of our CSA, patrons of our farmstand, our friends at the Tamworth Farmers' Market and other local friends from nearby towns for providing a market for our farm produce.
We purchased the farm in October 2014 shortly after our marriage in North Sandwich. Our dream was to make our farm a source of wholesome and affordable food for our friends, neighbors and community. We appreciate your support. Here's to a healthy 2021!
Nate Winship
Tanna Farm
Tamworth
