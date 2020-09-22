To the editor:
I wrote the Eaton column for last Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Monday morning, longtime selectman from Eaton, Rick Young, received my column the day before printing and corrected the number of years Jim Brooks had served as selectman. I sent in a correction to change my words “for several years” to be replaced with 12 years. This didn’t happen.
I will not only make sure everyone knows that Jim Brooks was an Eaton selectman for 12 years, I will add the words of Rick Young about his performance in that job. “He did an excellent job, was incredibly dedicated, hard working, fun to work with and best of all, exercised lots of common sense."
Nancy E. Williams
Eaton
