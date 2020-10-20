To the editor:
I believe in progressive and often liberal ideals, policies and positions. I do not, however, identify as liberal or libertarian or Republican or even progressive. I am a humanist.
I believe that whatever the best thing to do for the most people is the way we should lead our lives. Every human deserves the dignity of health, education, freedom, full autonomy over their own bodies, and the right to not be afraid of everything, regardless of their political affiliation.
When people have these things they are happy. Happy people make better workers. They make better neighbors and parents. They are more creative. They are healthier and they give back as much as they get because no one in this world succeeds on their own, no matter what stupid anecdotes are told about “self-made” rich people.
No one is self-made; it takes people, humans, friends, family, loves children and everyone in between for to succeed. The current president? Started his self-made business with $1 million from his dad.
Do we truly believe that all humans are not inherently deserving of living as healthy as the medicine around them can provide?
Should only the wealthy should be able to become educated, even when the smartest among us are not among the wealthiest?
Do we believe that other humans deserve less than our own families? Why? Is it because they look different? Because they love different? Because they live different?
It seems we need to be reminded in all of this political madness that we don’t do this to fight with each other, we’re supposed to be engaging in politics to make our lives better for each other — candidates and parties be damned.
So I ask when casting your ballot this year, to vote as a human without political affiliation and let’s make America better than it’s ever been before. For real.
Molly Campbell
North Conway
