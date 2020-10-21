To the editor:
I have spent the better part of my 24-year legal career as a prosecutor. It never occurred to me that I would be involved in politics. But here we are. I have been fortunate enough to serve as your county attorney for the past four years, and it has truly been an honor.
Our office prides itself on integrity. I train every new prosecutor to remember that the only client we serve is our conscience. I approach politics in the same manner.
During my first term, Mark McConkey, a Republican, was the chair of my budget subcommittee. My experiences with Mark have shown me that he is a dedicated public servant.
Despite our ideological and political differences, he has always treated me with respect and dignity. Mark cares about the people of Carroll County and has never used his position to further a personal goal or vendetta. He is a man of integrity, and I hope that we will be able welcome him back as a state representative. He has also been a strong advocate for victim services, and voted to increase funding for the office of victim services.
Mark McConkey has earned my vote.
Michaela Andruzzi
Wolfeboro
