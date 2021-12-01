To the editor:
According to an American Association of Educators’ survey with 1,134 responses, 96 percent said their schools did not require them to teach CRT. Why are we talking about a non-issue like this? Because that’s the Republican strategy, create a boogeyman, make people who don’t know any better afraid of it, then “solve” a problem that never existed.
Nicole Nordlund proposed the Sun ask the question “Do you think the Biden administration paying illegal immigrants $450,000 each is a wonderful idea?” It sounds awful the way she presents it, which is the point. Stoke fear out of ignorance. “Do you think the government should settle lawsuits filed by illegal immigrants whose families were torn apart at the border or go to court and risk losing much larger sums of money?” would give it context. Not what Republicans want.
Blaming Biden for Delta and misrepresenting the impacts on our economy is low even for Republicans.
Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, told CNN that “The jump in inflation has nothing to do with tax and spending policies.” He also told them “All of this will be sorted out in the coming months, supply will catch up with demand, and inflation will moderate.”
Republicans know this, but they know their base doesn’t, so they use it to stoke their fear and distrust of Biden. That’s not only how you win elections, it’s how we could return to minority rule.
Joseph Dorsett, no one that spews the vile bigotry and lies you do should ever tell anyone they should be ashamed of anything.
Bill Catalucci, Trump keeps himself in the crosshairs with his own words during his constant campaigning. Maybe One American News didn’t cover his bigoted statement about Haitian refugees. Look it up while you’re watching for those “stray illegal immigrants” in your neighborhood.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
