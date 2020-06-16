To the editor:
Just when I thought the dynamic duo of Tom McLaughlin and William Marvel couldn’t sink any lower, I saw Marvel’s column in the June 16 issue of the Sun. I’ll let Glenn Knoblock give Marvel a first-class thrashing, as he doesn’t need my help to skewer Marvel. I will, however, say that it was disgusting to read Marvel’s infantile attack on Knoblock, and the Sun should have imposed some editorial class on Marvel.
Feel free to disagree with people, Bill, but stick to facts, not personal attacks and cheap shots like you demonstrated in this column. For the record, Glenn’s letters are far more fact-based, sensible and better written than any of your columns I’ve ever read. Keep writing, Glenn; your letters are much appreciated in this crazy time with our crazy non-leader.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
