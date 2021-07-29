To the editor:
In my last letter I touched on the religious themes of “love thy neighbor” and “thou shalt not kill” as they relate to veganism. Many of the emails and messages I received in response were similarly themed.
Here is a snippet of one: “What about peace on Earth? I saw that you and other vegans say there will never be peace on Earth unless most of the world stops killing and eating animals. Isn’t Jesus the only one who brings peace when he returns?”
My response: First, Jesus spoke much about peace and a New Heaven and New Earth which veganism can help bring about. What stands out the most to me in all His teaching is this: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”
How best to become a peacemaker then? Stop killing and love your neighbor. As I stated in my last letter, there is not much moral wiggle room here.
By respecting life and believing in non-violence toward all, vegans are indeed peacemakers.
Finally, veganism is indeed an ideology or belief system. Some even say it’s a religion to them because when they became vegan, they had a conversion like being “born again” as Christians sometimes experience. They, in effect, saw the “light of the truth” regarding animal suffering and animal rights.
For much more on this topic, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: “The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.”
Michael Corthell
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.