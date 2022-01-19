To the editor:
The world has never experienced a true democracy.
In a true democracy, every person can have all they need, all the basics of life plus the highest standard of living possible equal to their peers and neighbors.
If your nation (or global civilization) does not provide for you at no cost; the highest-quality universal healthcare, housing, education, transportation, or anything that allows you the opportunity for a safe, happy and fulfilling life, you are not free and do not live in a true democracy.
Why? Because morally and ethically all the Earth's resources are the common inheritance of all the world's people and therefore must be shared equally for the benefit of all the Earth's inhabitants.
How can this be achieved and a true democracy be realized? It can become a reality only through instituting a unified global government powered by a resource-based economy.
For more information Google "resourceism" and click on the top result.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
