Recently, a Conway Daily Sun columnist mentioned Republican retired Gen. Don Bolduc, a candidate for U.S. Senate challenging incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan. The columnist mentioned Bolduc and his better informed opinion that Donald Trump did not win election and Biden had.
N.H. is lucky to have two very qualified candidates running. A woman achieving high positions of leadership trained as a lawyer and a man serving his country as a general also demonstrating leadership. In my opinion we need a general in the Senate to coordinate with NATO and the threat we all face from a KGB-trained Putin.
Please read what the New Hampshire native from Laconia wrote as a general on mistakes made on the battlefield and how to profit from them.
Many people, myself included, wonder how Trump a draft dodger; Sen. Ted Cruz an Ivy League school product; or a Gov. Ron DeSantis gain the support and trust of American patriots. Really.
New Hampshire should vote unanimously for Bolduc as a candidate Republicans across the country can look up to as opposed to Trump-like candidates. To not elect Bolduc will disappoint a segment of the population that wants strong leadership and conservative qualities.
Gen. Bolduc is truly the outsider not endorsed by Trump and campaigned against by the highest elected Republican in New Hampshire but he won the Republican primary.
