To the editor:
We have been travelling to the Mount Washington Valley area since we were young children in the 1970s. Our family loves the area so much that we planned many years ago to move to the valley, and in 2016 we took a risk to invest in a house on Big Pea Porridge Pond in Madison.
Occasionally, we rent our house to visitors. We hire a great Madison family to keep our place beautifully landscaped, repaired and plowed. We screen our renters diligently, and we do not allow parties at our house. Our home is meant for families with children — like us and like our neighbors. Most of our renters are now repeat renters. They respect our home, the pond, and our neighborhood. They hope to keep coming back.
We have read comments from some who believe that short-term rentals are the sole cause of the valley’s underemployment, expensive housing, noise, etc. But the fact is these problems are happening everywhere. Because of the pandemic, people have flocked to the mountains and water from coast to coast, and everyone is feeling the congestion. Banning all STRs, not just the few “party houses” which cause all the problems, helps no one except the giant hotel chains.
Everyone should carefully read, and support, SB 249. This bill prevents a town from instituting a poorly thought-out “nuclear option” ban on all STRs, including those owned by good members of our community. It does, despite some false statements in this paper, allow towns to regulate STRs so that renters do not cause problems for the rest of us.
There is a very happy medium somewhere between an all-out ban against lawful STRs, and a wild-west party scene on every block. SB 249 ensures that town officials will listen to everyone, to find that medium.
David and Melissa Lucas
Madison
