To the editor:
In response to Amanda Donerty's letter lamenting the taking of Canada geese on Silver Lake, she makes a valid point. Under federal law, lethal methods are supposed to be a last resort for dealing with problem geese out of season.
While fences and netting might not always be an option, my wife and I have found that certain dog breeds are well suited for this sort of work. Australian Cattle Dogs in particular are especially good at running off unwanted geese. Our old Blue Heeler lived well past 18 years, and until the day she died, there wasn't a goose hatched that she couldn't run off if it was anywhere near. A true and dedicated "goose buster" she was.
Dogs are able to do all sorts of work and can be a great resource in many ways. Today, we breed and use Great Pyrenees on our farm as livestock guardian dogs to protect our livestock from predators, particularly coyotes.
Pyrs are the most gentle of dogs around sheep, goats and poultry but will not tolerate a coyote coming into their territory. These gentle giants are a great alternative to trying to shoot the endless supply of coyotes we have in Carroll County. Two Pyrs working together can run off a pack of a dozen coyotes and even take down a mountain lion.
I believe strongly in the Second Amendment. The right to keep and bear arms is a natural God-given right, essential for protecting life, liberty, family and property, and for looking out for those who can't protect themselves.
Still, next time you have a problem that's hard to solve, maybe consider turning to a dog for assistance in the first instance, and save the heavy artillery for when it's really needed.
Matthew Plache
Wolfeboro
