To the editor:
Since the summer invasion of rainbows, a barge on Crystal Lake, a canoe across Cathedral Ledge and a plethora of letters in Sun, I cannot help wonder where Eaton’s local phenomenon has been prior to this.
Was he stitching together a long-prepared assault on the half of the country he deems myopic? Was he darning a careful retrospect of those who do not agree with his divine opinion? Was he assembling a list of creative names of whom he could attach to his enemies? Or was he basting his assertion that there can be no intelligent life on the opposite side?
Perhaps he was too busy to fasten a fixed idea to the deplorables. Maybe he was sewing late into the night, the thought that he alone can show us all the way. Yet it is entirely possible he was simply embroidering a patch in which to cover his gloriously unblemished gluteus maximus.
Whilst working away in his shop, we can hope he has solved the apartheid with his community both for and against his esteemed opinions to better craft, repair and join his fellow brethren to construct a way to move forward.
Mary Ramp
Albany
