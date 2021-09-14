To the editor:
If the remaining 40 months of the Biden/Harris administration are anything like their first eight months we will not be able to recognize the resulting 2024 America. The American Dream is turning into an American Nightmare.
What to do? Pray and vote Republican in 2022 and purge the Democratic enablers from the United States Congress.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
