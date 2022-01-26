To the editor:
In the Jan. 22 edition of this paper Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) wrote, “Mark Hounsell has urged you not to vote for Democrats or Trump-supporting Republicans.”
True enough. Yet, Knirk’s goes on to state that my position “unfairly lumps together all Democrats …” That is not something I am doing.
To be clear, I will not support any Republican candidate who does not publicly disavow former Donald Trump for his treasonous participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection against our Constitution. Any office seeker, including incumbents, who cannot, or will not, see the wrong in that evil attack on this great nation is unfit for public office.
The reason I will not vote for any Democrats in 2022 is driven by their unrelenting push of their liberal, so-called progressive agenda.
This socialist agenda being demanded by Democrat party leaders is followed by rank-and-file elected Democratic politicians who are obeying their orders lockstep up and down the line. No independent thinkers are allowed.
Democrats will not tolerate any deviation from that agenda. Notice the widespread Democratic Party condemnation for the contrary positions by Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema regarding the nefarious proposed federal voting law and the dissolution of the minority-protecting U.S. Senate filibuster.
I dispute Knirk’s complaint that I am being unfair to Democrats. Under the circumstances, the fact is my position is very fair and wise.
In 2026, if the centrist Sen. Jeanne Shaheen runs again, I will most assuredly vote for her. But until then, the current path for this country that is being promoted in 2022 by 90 percent of all Democrats across this great land will, if adopted, will render our nation unrecognizable by liberty-minded Americans.
It appears that the 2022 wide-spread election of traditional and moderate Republicans, possessing some courage, is the best option to settle this current volatile political crisis. Democrats need not apply.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
