To the editor:
I begin by stating that this letter is not about wearing masks, social distancing or vaccinations.
The purposeful disruption of the Conway School Board meeting this past Monday evening by Carroll County GOP Chairman Wendy Richardson; Carroll County GOP Secretary Norman Tregenza, GOP candidate Nicole Nordlund and others was disgraceful. Has insurrection fever infected the entire Carroll County Republican Committee?
I supported the election of each of these 2020 candidates as I agreed with most of their political positions. But no more. Actions speak louder than words.
The continuing demonstrative public disrespect they and others exhibited to the parents, students, staff and school board members, as well as our American way of government, screams a message — not of personal liberty but of mob rule. As a voter I will have none of it. I will not support their elections if they become candidates in 2022.
I want to support GOP candidates. However, this breaching of long-established and constitutional compliant American government meetings by leaders of the Carroll County Republican Committee is misguided and must stop.
I also must state my disappointment when I heard that State Rep. Karen Umberger still supports the “leadership” of middle-finger-waving MWV GOP Chairman Steven Steiner.
We need respectful, kind, bold and wise individuals as our elected officials and political leaders. Quite frankly, I am beginning to wonder where those people might be?
Mark Hounsell
Conway
