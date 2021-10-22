To the editor:
On Oct. 12, Michael Kerins denied that left wing countries could be totalitarian dictatorships. His theory is that a leftist government that becomes a dictatorship has become "right wing."
He repeated this whopper on Oct. 19. This recycled Salon.com nonsense; here's a quote from Salon.com. "Castro in Cuba and Chavez in Venezuela are often cited as examples of "left wing dictators," largely because they implemented various left-wing policies designed to benefit the working class. "The societies ruled by Castro and Chavez were never left-wing democracies and cannot be considered socialist."
Could've been written by Kerins! What Kerins pretends not to understand is that the further left a society becomes, the more policies they enact which must be backed by force, so they must become dictatorships.
I was born in Cuba. I finished first grade at about the time Castro took over. For starters, Castro nationalized private property, initiated rent rollbacks and emptied safety deposit boxes. These are all leftist measures. We lived in a two-family home, and the landlord, who lived upstairs told my dad that the rent would be rolled back. My dad was embarrassed and protested, but the landlord was afraid, so the rent was rolled back.
My aunt was a nurse and one day one of Castro's militia men (called barbudos) showed up and told her he was moving in. When she protested, he told her he could take over the entire apartment and throw her out. You cannot have rent control, taking of property without compensation, no free press, no elections, without the use of force.
There haven't been elections or a free press in Cuba since 1959. If Kerins believes that leftist societies cannot become dictatorships, then he should get a refund for the history and political science classes he took in college.
Louis King
Denmark, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.