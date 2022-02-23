Thank God Americans had a much less selfish mentality during World War II. We all joined together to help our country in a very critical time in spite of rationing, shortages, our women taking factory jobs to support the war effort; most everyone helped in any way they could.
We were all required to get vaccinated before entering school for the first time, and the military mandated multiple shots when you entered the service. Have you forgotten? Many of our past pandemics were conquered due to mass vaccinations.
We have all sorts of laws to be followed in order to be part of American society: try driving without a driver’s license.
Of course, there’s always fringe elements, but it is unbelievable how selfish our country has become. Our airlines are deluged with anti-maskers, who care for only themselves, no consideration of those around them.
Too many of us believe in a dictator who spews nothing but lies and hate and is completely fanatical — what have we become? I know our country is full of good, well-meaning and caring people, but why have so many of us gone down a crooked path toward destruction of our democracy?
Jan. 6 was a wake-up call to how far we have lost our way. Please know we must face the tyranny that is slowly destroying our country! Voting rights are being trampled in many states, have no doubt, we will see more of the same!
