To the editor:
Can The Conway Daily Sun possibly demand the same old redundant letter-writers to stop with the petty, demonizing personal attacks on each other for their opinions, ideology and facts.
Most people are getting so sick and tired of reading the same old childish crap from the same old people day after day after day. Friday, Feb. 19, was the breaking point for many of us when one of the serial letter-writers complimented his fellow writers who think the same way he does. He extolled how they focused on the issues and facts rather than emotion, demonization and name calling, after he, himself, managed to call at least two people childish, angry and a liar in his previous paragraph.
Last time I checked, that is not how you persuade people. Hey, but at least he didn't exploit the new winning formula for arguments by attacking someone as a racist or a bigot or a white supremacist or a xenophobe or a transphobe, etc. Can the Sun please spare all of us the infantile personal beefs between writers and set some higher standards, better yet, have something like a two-letter limit a month so we are not saturated by the monotonous political drivel from the children, screaming at us to all think alike.
I can make it personal and ugly too if that's what the Sun wants, but I'm certain my letters wouldn't see the light of day, never mind the very next day like the preferential treatment certain others get.
Come to think of it, I have never had a letter published within at least five days of sending it in, if it makes it in the paper at all. Who knew all I had to do was tell people how horrible they are almost daily and it would have meant guaranteed publishing. Hey, maybe even a column too.
Larry Day
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.