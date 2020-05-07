To the editor:
Big kudos to The Conway Daily Sun editorial, Friday, May 1.
The column was laid out with honesty, facts, hope and objectivity. It certainly wasn’t what I expected from a far left of center paper that endorsed Bernie Sanders.
I just figured you wanted to keep everyone down and out, at least until the election, like people of your same political beliefs want to. Thank you for keeping politics out of it. I am happy you correctly stated we are going through this so we don’t overwhelm the hospitals, not because we are looking for a zero death rate. I’m afraid lots of people think we are waiting for a vaccine in order to come out of hiding. It’s not often I agree with just about every sentence of a Sun editorial.
I’m impressed the paper was looking at all sides of this, but one perspective has me perplexed. The conclusion that N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the poster boy for COVID-19 crisis management is straight hyperbole and sorely uninformed. Cuomo was warned years ago he was not prepared for a disaster. Instead, he spent hundreds of millions on “Green” projects that have since gone belly up, while ignoring to stockpile his medical supplies.
Being ‘woke’ was more important to him than preparing to save people lives. Almost criminal. Early March he was suggesting the virus risk was low and to go on living. On March 11, WHO declared a pandemic. By mid to late March, Cuomo was underwater and panicking, begging the feds to now move heaven and earth to rescue the great crisis manager that projected an absurd amount of destruction. He didn’t need most of it. The killer, literally though, is on March 25 when he signed a policy mandating that nursing homes take COVID-19 patients from the hospital.
He had hospitals the feds built for him mostly empty that could have taken all these people, but instead exposed the most vulnerable people in the nursing homes to this virus via his mandate. You can guess what happened. Hundreds of seniors killed because of that poster boy policy. That is criminal.
You took the media cheese on this one, he did not prepare his state in any way, was way late to recognize the problem, had to beg feds for stuff, sent the virus into nursing homes, has an insane amount of infections and deaths, etc. but hey, at least he doesn’t sound like Trump, so he must be a poster boy.
Larry Day
Conway
(1) comment
While Governor Cuomo can be accused of being late to respond, he is a state Governor who lacks the deep intelligence resources of the federal government and he lacked federal government guidance since Trump called the virus a hoax, played golf, held rallies, and kept telling people to ignore the virus and that it will "magically" disappear and ":to go to work". With a president spreading such fake news, who can blame the states for their delayed response? As to your other claims about Cuomo green projects and nursing homes, those are side stories and off topic and more complicated than you state.. When we look to leadership in this crisis, it it Governor Cuomo who has been trustworthy, and consistent in his approach. As for you politicizing the topic into left or right ideology, why go there? Stick to right and wrong, not left or right which is divisive. I was amused at your back-handed compliment to the Daily Sun which only shows your obvious political bias.
