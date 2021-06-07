To the editor:
I’m glad Kimberly Clark apologized for her comments calling those against STRs elitist.
She mentioned young families, so as a parent with young kids, I’ll share a few thoughts.
Education: We have absolutely loved the North Conway schools that our two kids are in. The teachers and directors are fantastic — they have been amazing throughout a difficult year, worked tirelessly and have provided these kids with so much.
In order to attract and retain young families to the Valley, good education is critical. However, a number of schools in our town are losing great teacher candidates due to the housing crunch. We have teachers leaving the schools as well as potential teachers turning down job offers because they can’t find housing in our town or nearby towns.
Education in this town is so important: it provides the children in our community with increased confidence, resilience, socialization and upward mobility. It also attracts young families to live and work in our town, which is becoming more critical as our population ages. Good education (which can only be achieved through enough affordable housing for our teachers) is a great benefit to everyone in town, whether you have kids in the school or not.
Affordable housing for families: I’ve met families who have been evicted from their rental situations, have sought long-term housing in motels, and have been forced to leave the Valley. For us to attract and retain young families we also need housing for families to live in. For families starting out, affordable housing is critical to build a foundation and establish roots in a community.
Research has shown that when a town has a number of short-term-rentals (that are not primarily owner occupied), it displaces the long-term rental market as well as pushes up home costs. This exasperates both the challenges I highlighted above. The phenomenon does not happen to the same extent if STRs are primarily owner-occupied.
I was encouraged to read in the Sun that the planning board will be looking at the issue of lack of housing for local workers.
Kit Hickey
North Conway
