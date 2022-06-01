The mass slaughtering of children and adults is a common and all too frequent occurrence in the United States, so common that many are numb to this bloodshed and carnage. “Thoughts and prayers” for a few days following the event doesn’t work as these heartbreaking tragedies occur over and over again.
What is a routine event here rarely happens in Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, France, Germany, the Scandinavian countries, Eastern European countries, or even China or Russia for that matter. Why, because guns are banned or strictly regulated.
Many try to place the blame on mental illness. That is absurd as mental illness has no geographical boundaries.
The gun lobby for the NRA that lines the pockets of some members of Congress and some gun enthusiasts argue that the Second Amendment gives everyone the right to bear arms. That amendment clearly should be amended to state that every adult who is qualified through completing a gun safety course is able to have a shotgun for hunting and/or to protect ones home, period. All other firearms should be restricted to law enforcement officers and the military.
Militias were meant for colonial times, not now. It’s time to directly address this crisis and pass strict gun legislation. That is the only way to significantly mitigate this bloody crisis in the USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.