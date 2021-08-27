To the editor:
I used to believe the Sun was a balanced paper, but recent articles and editorials regarding parents challenging local school boards have changed my mind. Labels such as anti-maskers and extremists have been used by Lloyd Jones to negatively label concerned parents.
I am not anti-masks or anti-vaxx, I am free choice for you to make your own informed decisions for your children and yourself. I simply ask the same in return.
In Jones' latest hit piece, he takes comments and questions out of context and omits critical details. Lloyd failed to report that several parents, including myself, questioned chair Nancy Kelemen for allegedly taking hand signal instructions from Dr. Laracy’s wife to interrupt concerned parents during the SAU 9 board meeting.
During the Bartlett School Board meeting, no public comment was allowed, which upset a sizable contingent of Bartlett parents. In contrast, the Madison School Board opened the floor to questions concerning their re-entry plan, board members were responsive, professional and courteous to parents, far from what we have experienced in SAU 9.
Kelemen, feeling uncomfortable, began her exit for the door but refused to explain her alleged actions to the hand signals.
The Sun only reports comments which Jones took completely out of context. We have a right to question our public officials that are responsible to the voters, especially when they hide.
Kelemen, Jones and the Sun should be reminded of the landmark case, New York Times v. Sullivan (1964), where the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of free speech. An opinion written by Justice William Brennan states, “against the background of a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.”
If Kelemen, a public official, cannot take the heat, she should not be in the seat.
Kevin Clifford
Madison
