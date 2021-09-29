To the editor:
We live in a great community, and it’s important that we take a sense of pride in where we live. I want to say how sincerely thankful I am to the students and staff who took part in our Pay it Forward cleanup on Tuesday. It was a great day.
We worked with the student council to try to incentivize this to get maximum participation. We had over 400 students, and with staff nearly 500 people went out into the community to help clean up. We have a theme this year — Pay it Forward — and as such we wanted to give back to the community that has been so supportive over the last two years as we have dealt with this pandemic.
We tried to target local businesses and organizations that have been so supportive of us, as well as areas that we know will benefit from a good pick up to help keep the valley looking great. We felt that homecoming week would be a great time to pull off this event, as many community members will be returning to the valley.
The day was a huge success and students were able to enjoy a barbecue upon return and some team building activities outdoors.
We would also like to thank our community partners that supported us in this event to make it possible and to keep our students safe. This included Coleman’s and Rotten Rock for their donation of about 200 reflective vests that students working on the roads were able to wear and be safe (approximately a $1,500 value).
We would also like to thank Memorial Hospital, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Frechette Tire (taking all tires that we found to be recycled), Valley Pride Day Organizers and Mount Washington Valley Recovery. All of these organizations provided either materials or support to conduct a safe cleanup event.
We would also like to thank the town of Conway for their support picking up all of the trash that we were able to bag and the Conway Police Department for putting on extra patrols and having cars out with their lights in the highest traffic areas.
We would also like to thank our transportation department, including the director and all of the drivers that were able to get our students to and from their clean up locations all over the valley.
Lastly we would just like to thank our students and staff for their participation and giving back. I would also like to thank our Vice Principal Katy Meserve and teachers Corinne Reidy and Andy Shaw who were the KHS Leadership Team Subcommittee members who connected with all of these organizations to make Tuesday a reality. They went above and beyond for our school and community.
Kevin Carpenter
Kennett High School principal
Conway
