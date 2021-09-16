To the editor:
I am writing in regard to the SAU 9 board meeting. The parents who used profanity should be ashamed of themselves and the poor examples they set for our children.
Your points lose all credibility if you can’t have a civilized debate without using curse words. Grow up and be better role models. As for the board members who have not been attending these meeting regularly or in some cases decades — resign.
You’re obviously not capable of representing your school district and its students. Our children are our future! Do better and set a better example for them.
Kayla Lowberg
Bartlett
