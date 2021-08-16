To the editor:
While utterly appalling, the front-page photo (of Steve Steiner) you thought to be appropriate was utterly disgusting — not just because of the poor decision of the angry parent, but rather due to the editor’s decision to make it front page news or feature it at all. Shame on you.
You owe your daily readers and visitors from away an apology.
Kathy Van Note
Bartlett
