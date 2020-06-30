To the editor:
There is a movement across the United States to defund the police. I must ask what does this mean? Each individual has had different experiences when calling 911. What is your expectation? Do you expect the police to respond? Or do you expect the dispatcher to say we will be there within an hour if we have someone available?
Perhaps you have been in a car accident and are in need of police and EMT services, but no one comes. How about someone speeding in your neighborhood that hits an adult or child, the dispatcher says sorry it will be at least two hours before we have an officer or EMT available. These are not hypothetical situations, but the result of defunding the police.
I have a 20-year history at both the local and state level of determining funding for police. I have always agreed to the funding of core services necessary for public safety.
I personally do not support military equipment being used by the local police force. I agree that it may be the right time to relook at police practices throughout the state.
I will unequivocally state that Chief Wagner and Sheriff Richardi have done a terrific job in keeping our area and the county safe. The local police and sheriff’s department are responsive, professional and helpful.
If there is any movement within New Hampshire to defund the police, I will be the first one protesting this action. We do not need vigilantes patrolling our streets. Yes, I have a gun and I know how to use it. I don’t want to because I believe it is the responsibility of our local, county and state police forces.
To become a police officer in New Hampshire each candidate must attend and graduate from the New Hampshire Police Academy. The academy is one of the best in the nation. I am very proud of what the academy has accomplished and will continue to do in the future. It is so important that everyone support their police department.
Karen Umberger
Kearsarge
