To the editor:
Every four years we elect a president, not by popular vote but based on which candidate wins the popular vote in each state. The strategy for anyone running for president must be to obtain 270 Electoral College votes out of a possible 538. The Electoral College was established in our Constitution because small states, like New Hampshire wanted to insure they had a voice in who was elected president. This issue almost resulted in the Constitutional Convention in 1787 being adjourned.
Thankfully, our forefathers were able to compromise and each side gave a little resulting in the formation of the Electoral College to select the president. In 2016 a total of 755,850 votes were cast in New Hampshire. In the United States there were 136,628,459 votes cast. You can see if we elected a president by popular vote New Hampshire would have no influence in electing the president.
Our first in the nation primary, in my opinion, would go the way of the horse and buggy as no candidate would waste his/her time campaigning for 400,000 votes (a majority of votes cast) where as our four electoral college votes could make the difference between election and defeat.
The U.S. Senate and U.S. House members are elected by popular vote in their states as are the members of the Electoral College. The United States basically holds 51 separate elections every four years as the District of Columbia also is allocated Electoral College votes. If a change were made to how the president was elected it would require a constitutional amendment.
Karen Umberger
Conway
