To the editor:
Editorials and articles discussing the bills that came before the House during our marathon session March 23-25 have been written through the lens of your Democratic representatives. Needless to say, the two parties have different perspectives on many issues.
It is quite normal for the party that has the majority of representatives to set the agenda and determine the outcome of many votes. This was true in the 2018-20 session when the Democrats were the majority party, and it is true now when Republicans hold the majority.
Finding common ground so both Republicans and Democrats can vote in favor of a bill is the result of compromise. If you look at the committee votes, many break along party lines, meaning no compromise was available or attempted. Compromise is what makes for good legislation.
Here are some bills we voted on.
• HB 1677, relative to the administration and settlement of claims of abuse at the youth development center. Let me stress that no one was opposed to the bill, but there were lots of issues that needed to be worked out. We did this in committee with the help of the attorney general, defense lawyers and victim witness advocates.
After two public hearings, five work sessions and numerous hours spent by Finance Committee and the AG’s office, an amendment was accepted on a 19-1 vote. The negative vote was not against the program, but didn’t think it went far enough to settle the claims.
The bill as amended passed the House on a voice vote. This is what compromise looks like and the result is good legislation.
• HB 103, establishing a dental benefit under the state Medicaid program. This bill started out in Health and Human Services. It was brought to the House floor in early January and passed on a roll call vote of 225-127.
Eleven Carroll County reps voted in favor and four voted against the bill. Since the bill had financial implications, it was referred to House Finance for review and action. House Finance prepared an amendment that totally replaced the bill that was received from Health and Human Services. The amendment establishes a tailored adult dental benefit that requires co-pays for patients making above 100 percent of the federal poverty level, provides basic dental services to the disabled community and elderly and caps benefits at $1,500 per year.
The Finance Committee vote was 14-5. Those opposed were against starting a new Medicaid program that would have budgetary implications in the future. This vote on the floor was also by roll call and passed 237-100. Twelve Carroll County reps voted in favor and three voted against the bill. This was a win for those on Medicaid who have dental problems which often results in other medical problems.
• HB 1598, legalizing the possession and use of cannabis. This is another bill where compromise took place as the vote out of the Criminal Justice Committee was 16-1.
The House passed the bill on a division vote of 235-119. The bill was referred to House Ways and Means and will be voted on Thursday, March 31. We shall see how this turns out. Unfortunately, Ways and Means voted 12 in favor of "ought to pass with amendment" and 10 for "refer it to interim study."
No surprise the vote was along party lines. Compromise was reached in Criminal Justice, but not in Ways and Means.
We all have to remember that not all legislation, no matter who proposes it, should pass the House. Partisan politics will always play a role, and success happens when we are all willing to compromise and make sure the legislation that comes to the floor from a committee is a result of compromise.
I can always be reached at (603) 356-6881 or at karenumberger@gmail.com.
Karen Umberger
Conway
