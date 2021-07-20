To the editor:
I am responding to Tammy Shackford's letter in the Sun dated July 17, 2021.
Tammy — YES, I do have something to say to you. Respectfully, I am not sure that you fully understand the eligibility requirements pertaining to the stimulus payments? The reason that I did not qualify for the stimulus money was because my family's combined annual income exceeded the maximum amount.
My husband and I do work and we have worked for 25-plus years, we pay our taxes and we have never received any "government handouts" as you mentioned in your letter.
As for you not receiving your IRS refunds and stimulus money (if you were in fact "eligible"), then, yes, that is NOT OK and you should reach out directly to the IRS to determine why! You have to be your own advocate rather than blaming others such as myself and the IRS. Good luck!
Karen Porter
Freedom
