To the editor:
In my three-quarter-century stay on this planet, I cannot recall such a prevalence of hateful dialogue in popular and mainstream media.
Uninformed, angry vocal expression appears to have oftentimes supplanted thoughtful civil discourse.
I find myself oftentimes wondering where and how Christ’s Sermon on the Mount fits into the present scheme of things, if at all, anymore. We appear to be setting the stage for leaders who believe authoritarianism is the country’s manifest destiny. God help us. I live in fear. I believe with these words, I am being thoughtful and informed.
K. Charles Lang, MD
Randolph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.