To the editor:
This is in response to Eugene Long's letter. I could not believe what I read. That was a totally racist, disgusting point of view. You should be ashamed of yourself.
George Floyd died because of a psychopath who happened to be a cop and thought he was above the law. Guess what? He was found guilty on all three charges.
There are wonderful policemen and women who put their lives on the line everyday for us, but Derek Chauvin was a nut hiding behind a badge. We are all equal no matter race or religion.
You are a racist person and your letter was totally disgusting. It's people like you who cause issues. Let me ask you what does the MD stand for — mentally disturbed? Thought so after reading that piece of garbage.
Julie Webster
Conway
