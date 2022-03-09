Listening to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech was an insult for reasonable intelligence. I supported Donald Trump and was prepared to give my allegiance to whomever won the presidential election even though I am a lifelong Republican.
I find it difficult to get my head around the supported news commentary and the response of the people. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic administration have not done a single thing that would benefit our country, especially the hard- working family.
Anyone who can agree with the Democrats performance to date are lying to themselves. The result of the last year has been a complete failure. Biden and Nancy Pelosi put it in our face at the union address and made it look like a laughable matter. Biden, Harris and Pelosi demonstrated the same condescending conduct during the election. The debacle in Afghanistan and the Russian aggression in Ukraine could have been avoided with leadership less presidential and more truthful.
Now that the Russians have invaded Ukraine it is too late to change what awaits us. The critical issue of the country is on hold. We are dealing with the transformation of the communist movement as they have preached to us for the past 40 years. If we continue down this path over the next three years our liberties and civil rights will be compromised without recourse.
“Peace From Strength” has been my position during Trump’s tenure and remains my battle cry. Dictators regardless of what country they are from are unacceptable. Vladimir Putin must be stopped, and Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi must go.
